Fiji holds up to 45 days of fuel as government monitors conflict

Fuel companies have confirmed that fuel stocks currently held in Fiji range between approximately 20 and 45 days, depending on the product, with additional shipments already scheduled.

In a statement, the government says Fiji’s primary fuel supply hubs remain Singapore, Korea, and Malaysia, which are not currently affected by the Middle East conflict.

However, the government is liaising regularly with fuel suppliers regarding anticipated situations.

Existing policies also require minimum stockholding levels for major fuel products, which are currently being maintained.

Article continues after advertisement

The government is advising the public that local fuel prices typically adjust with about a one-month lag from international markets, meaning global price changes are not immediately reflected domestically.

At this time, there is no indication of an immediate disruption to fuel availability in Fiji.

The public is urged to continue purchasing fuel as they normally would and to avoid unnecessary stockpiling.

The government also reminds the public that fuel hoarding is illegal and poses serious fire and safety risks.

Unnecessary panic buying could place avoidable pressure on the national fuel distribution system and may lead to temporary shortages at service stations, affecting access for essential services and the general public.

The government is closely monitoring international developments, including potential impacts on global oil supply routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for a significant share of the world’s petroleum exports.

Contingency planning processes are in place through the Fuel and Power Emergency Act 1974 to safeguard critical services should global conditions deteriorate over a prolonged period.

Protecting essential services and maintaining economic stability remain government priorities.

The public will be kept informed of any significant developments affecting fuel supply or pricing in a timely manner.

The government may consider appropriate measures as necessary, depending on assessments of the situation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.