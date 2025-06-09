Fiji has ample fuel supply reassures Rabuka

[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the public that Fiji has enough fuel supply to meet the needs for the next few months and there is no need for panic.

While speaking to the media after the cabinet meeting this afternoon, Rabuka stated that the next supply of fuel will be arriving soon.

“There should be no price hike. There’s no need for any price hike because there’s no need to panic yet. We have been assured of the supply, the stock of supply we have and when the next stock will arrive.”

The Government is closely monitoring the developments emanating from the US-Israel conflict with Iran, and meeting with local suppliers who have already secured fuel supply.

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Furthermore, the Cabinet will meet tomorrow to firm up on the plan of action for the long term, if there is no resolution to the conflict in the near future.

The public is once again advised to only access information from verified sources and the Government has assured that it will provide regular updates as and when needed.

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