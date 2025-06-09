Fiji - Germany reaffirm partnership on climate and development

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

FIJI and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation on climate change, ocean governance, sustainable development, and regional security.

This comes after a meeting with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua and Germany’s special envoy Ambassador Dr Thomas Fitsen in Suva yesterday.

The meeting also follows Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s engagement with Germany’s Federal Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the UN General Assembly in September.

Qereqeretabua highlighted Germany’s ongoing support for Fiji, commending development and climate resilience initiatives delivered through the German Embassy and GIZ – German Development Cooperation.

She emphasized the value of international partnerships in advancing Fiji’s national priorities.

“Germany has been a steadfast partner in our development journey. Their support in climate resilience, sustainable development, and regional cooperation strengthens our capacity to address the challenges facing our islands.”

Ambassador Dr Fitschen reaffirmed Germany’s dedication to Fiji’s development agenda, stressing the importance of regional solidarity in promoting peace and prosperity.

“Our collaboration is built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to sustainable development and climate action in the Pacific.”

Fiji and Germany are celebrating 52 years of enduring diplomatic relations, an achievement that showcases the strength of our partnership and mutual commitment to regional stability and sustainable development in the country.

