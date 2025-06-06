Fiji, France forge new security ties

[ Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/ Facebook]

Fiji has become the first Pacific Island country to receive advanced surveillance drones from the Government of France.

During a handover ceremony at the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Headquarters in Suva, French Ambassador Julie Le Saos presented two high-tech drones and two laptops to RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai.

The equipment, valued at $140,000, is expected to strengthen Fiji’s maritime surveillance and disaster response capabilities.

Ambassador Le Saos said the donation showcases France’s commitment to regional security and reflects its broader Indo-Pacific strategy, which prioritizes partnerships with Pacific Island countries.

She outlined the critical role of modern technology in addressing maritime threats, responding to natural disasters and enhancing defense systems.

Major General Kalouniwai welcomed the support, stating that the drones will enhance Fiji’s real-time intelligence gathering.

This in areas like tackling illegal fishing and responding to natural disasters, while the laptops will support strategic planning.

He added that the donation builds on a longstanding defense relationship that includes joint exercises and peacekeeping missions, and it further positions Fiji as a key player in regional security.

RFMF personnel are set to undergo drone operation training in New Caledonia as part of the initiative, which both countries view as a stepping stone to future collaboration in cybersecurity, joint training and climate resilience.

