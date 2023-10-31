Fiji extends business partnerships to neighbours

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In a strategic move to strengthen regional ties, Fiji extended a special invitation to its neighbouring countries during the launch of “Exploring Outsourcing in Fiji—EXO Fiji”, set for June 19–22, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlights Fiji’s appeal to international businesses, particularly from Australia and New Zealand, emphasizing its unique blend of business, technology, and culture.

“We have spared no effort in curating an itinerary that will not only inform and inspire, but also provide networking opportunities with industry leaders and experts.”

This gesture is not merely an open invitation but signifies Fiji’s keen intent on fostering deeper regional cooperation and synergistic business partnerships.

The “EXO Fiji” event presents an opportune platform for these countries to witness firsthand Fiji’s advancements in the outsourcing sector, its IT infrastructure, and its dedicated skilled workforce.

By emphasizing the importance of regional engagement, Fiji aims to solidify its position as a prime hub for business in the Pacific, all the while nurturing relationships that benefit the entire region.