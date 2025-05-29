Fiji explores high-tech farming opportunities in China

[Source: Investment Fiji/Facebook]

Investment Fiji is currently undertaking an in-market visit to China aimed at deepening economic engagement, attracting foreign direct investment, and boosting exports to one of the world’s most dynamic economies.

Led by Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Robert Lee, the team held engagements with key agricultural enterprises and technology leaders in Weifang City, a globally renowned hub for vegetable farming and agricultural innovation, which provided a fitting environment for knowledge exchange and potential collaboration.

The visit, which is supported by the Fiji Embassy in Beijing and the Fiji Trade Commission in Shanghai, enabled the team to meet with Shouguang Agriculture Holding Group to explore the potential of introducing the Shouguang Farming Model to Fiji to enhance vegetable farming practices and discuss ways to improve livelihoods for Fijian farmers through new crop varieties and innovative techniques.

The delegation also visited the International Vegetable Science and Technology Expo Exhibition Hall and toured the Practical Vegetable Technology Exhibition Pavilion, where they gained insights into model farms and advanced agricultural practices.



The team also held direct discussions with investors who are already in the process of advancing projects in Fiji, as well as new potential investors who have expressed interest in contributing to Fiji’s agri-sector development.

One of the investors also expressed interest in organizing a modern agricultural machinery trade show in Fiji at a later date.





