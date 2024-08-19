Fiji examines PACER Plus with focus on economic goals

Fiji needs to carefully consider diversifying and expanding its export base and ensuring supply chain resilience before joining the PACER Plus agreement.

The PACER Plus, a development-focused trade pact with Australia and New Zealand, was previously suspended due to concerns about its fairness to Pacific Island countries, however, the coalition government announced plans to explore rejoining the agreement.

Speaking at a consultation in Suva today, Kamikamica states that since the agreement was finalized without Fiji’s involvement, significant changes have occurred in the economic landscape both domestically and internationally.

“The reality is that our vulnerabilities are magnified by factors such as our geographical isolation, limited market size, and exposure to natural disasters. Therefore, any trade agreement we enter into must account for these challenges and provide us with the means to overcome them.”

He adds that a thorough analysis is required to determine whether the current agreement aligns with Fiji’s development goals and adequately addresses the necessary structural changes in the economy.