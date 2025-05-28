Fiji concludes stellar term as APO Chair

[Source: apo-tokyo.org]

The Asian Productivity Organization has formally thanked outgoing Chair and Permanent Secretary for Employment Maritino Nemani for his exemplary leadership during the 2024-2025 term.

In an official letter from APO Secretary-General Dr. Indra Pradana Singawinata, Nemani was praised for his “unwavering commitment,” “professional handling of sensitive matters,” and his role in steering the 67th Session of the APO Governing Body held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Singawinata says Nemani earned the trust and respect of all participating member economies.

The letter also acknowledged Nemani’s efforts in advancing constructive dialogue, strengthening collegiality, and contributing to discussions on membership reform and the APO Chair term.

Special appreciation was also given to Fiji’s APO Liaison Officer, Fulori Nasau Tuiraki.

Despite being a small island nation, Fiji continues to punch above its weight on the global stage, demonstrating that size is no barrier to influence when backed by principled leadership and professional excellence.

Nemani’s tenure as APO Chair has reaffirmed Fiji’s growing reputation as a capable and respected voice in regional and international forums.

As Nemani concludes his term as APO Chair, he will continue to serve as Fiji’s APO Director and a member of the APO Green Productivity Advisory Council, based in Tokyo, Japan, where his guidance is expected to remain a valuable asset in the organization’s sustainability efforts.

