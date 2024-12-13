Fiji Cancer Society gets financial boost

[Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Cancer Society has received around $9, 700 in donation from Decked-Out Fiji.

This contribution brings the total amount raised during the Pinktober and

Movember campaigns to over $21,000.

Decked-Out Fiji’s donation was made possible through the dedication of its valued customers.

Every purchase made at Finest Liquor, Triple 3, or Decked-Out Apparel during the campaign months directly contributed to this vital cause.

[Photo: Supplied]

The company is urging all men and women to prioritize their health and go for regular screening and health check-ups.

The Fiji Cancer Society is calling on the community to continue spreading awareness and supporting those affected by cancer.

It says that together, we can encourage our loved ones to take the necessary steps toward early detection and proactive health measures.