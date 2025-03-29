Fiji braces for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Heavy rain is expected across Viti Levu and parts of Vanua Levu including Cakaudrove and Southern Bua.

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a warning in effect.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to bring intense rainfall and possible flash flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that the weather will worsen this afternoon due to daytime heating which will trigger thunderstorms.

These storms could continue into the night, with a northeast-moving trough expected to affect the southwestern parts of Fiji.

Heavy rain is forecast to cause flash flooding particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

The thunderstorms could last several hours in some regions as they move westward.

Fijians in the affected areas are advised to stay alert, avoid floodwaters and monitor weather updates.

The heavy rain may disrupt normal activities and pose risks to those living in flood-prone zones.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.