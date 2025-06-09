Fiji-Australia to negotiate elevating Vuvale Partnership to a Treaty

Richard Marles (left), Pio Tikoduadua (right) [Photo: Supplied]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, agreed to commence negotiations to elevate the Vuvale Partnership to a treaty.

This was discussed further by Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua and his Australian counterpart Richard Marles during the annual Fiji-Australia Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Suva.

The endorsement of the Blue Pacific Ocean of Peace Declaration at the Pacific Islands Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Honiara, the Solomon Islands last month demonstrates the significant strategic alignment between Fiji and Australia.

The two defence ministers reaffirmed that their organisations will continue to work closely together to ensure a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The ministers also commited to continuing their extensive Defence Cooperation Program and Pacific Maritime Security Program.

Their vast engagement ranges from working together on Fiji’s Guardian-class Patrol Boats, training and education, to infrastructure works and the Defence Pacific Air Program.

Together, Fiji and Australia make significant contributions alongside other Pacific militaries in operationalising the Pacific Response Group and enabling more effective co-deployments in the region.

The two countries are also celebrating their deepening maritime security cooperation, demonstrated by the opening ceremony of the Vuvale Maritime Essential Services Centre.

The two ministers also committed to continuing to share information, expertis,e and personnel, and jointly implement the 20-year Maintenance and Sustainment Memorandum of Understanding.

Together, they will ensure the facility fulfils its potential in enhancing Fiji’s maritime capabilities.

The company-sized Republic of Fiji Military Forces’ deployment to Australia in support of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 and Exercise Coral Warrior 2025 is a demonstration of a true partnership.

The five-month deployment enabled the Australian Defence Force and the RFMF to integrate, collaborate, and build our combined capability and interoperability.

Building on this landmark initiative, Fiji will embed an RFMF Company on an extended deployment with the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade in 2026.

The RFMF and the ADF will also deepen their peacekeeping cooperation.

