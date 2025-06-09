Fiji-Australia talks set stage for upcoming meet

[File Photo]

In a significant step for regional climate advocacy, Minister for Climate Change Lynda Tabuya held a meeting with Australian High Commissioner Peter Roberts this week.

The meeting served as the final briefing before the Minister departed for Brisbane to attend the two-day Pacific Climate Change Ministerial Talanoa, beginning today.

Both sides explored arrangements for the proposed Pre-COP gathering in the Pacific, including logistics, timelines, and regional leader participation.

Discussions also touched on coordinating high-level attendance, including transport, security, and technical support.

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Tabuya welcomed the support, noting that collaboration between Fiji and Australia is critical to advancing Pacific priorities, particularly in the lead-up to COP31.

The Talanoa – currently attended by Tabuya, Permanent Secretary Sivendra Michael, and Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raijeli Taga – is expected to solidify the COP31 Pacific Partnership roadmap, ensuring the Blue Pacific’s voice is heard internationally.

The meeting will also advance ongoing cooperation on the partnership.

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