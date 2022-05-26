Fiji and US to enhance security and economic engagements

Strengthening regional cooperation for enhanced security and economic engagements is at the heart of Fiji and United States partnership.

This has been reinforced at a telephone call between the Deputy Assistant to the United States President and Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Affairs on the National Security Council, Dr

Kurt Campbell and Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama.

The discussions focused on potential opportunities of collaboration, building the momentum of Fiji and the United States exemplary partnership which was reinforced through Dr Campbell’s first official visit to Fiji, last month.

Bainimarama thanked Dr Campbell for the opportunity to discuss issues of importance to Fiji and the region, particularly in climate change, defence and security, and economic recovery, post pandemic.

He pledged the Fijian Government’s commitment to work closely with United States in the advancement of cooperation in shared priorities.

The Prime Minister conveyed to Dr Campbell, the Fijian Government’s profound appreciation to President Biden for his leadership and commitment towards the Pacific’s prosperity.

Discussions also highlighted mutual cooperation between the two nations in preparing for the upcoming high-level engagements through Economic Partnership of the Indo-Pacific Framework and Maritime Domain Awareness Program.

Dr Kurt Campbell, says he appreciated the opportunity to speak with Prime Minister Bainimarama about the U.S.-Fiji partnership to achieve shared goals in the region, through initiatives such as increased maritime security cooperation and enhanced economic engagement.

He says the United States is a committed partner to the Pacific Islands, where we share many priorities and mutual interests.