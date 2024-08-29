Fiji and US strengthen ties across key areas

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji and the United States are committed to strengthening relations to boost economic growth, defense, security, tourism, trade, investment, climate resilience, and people-to-people connections.

This was highlighted in a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and US Deputy Secretary of State Dr. Kurt Campbell.

The meeting focused on deepening engagement on key multilateral and bilateral issues.

Prime Minister Rabuka praised the US for its ongoing support to Fiji and the broader Pacific region, particularly in socio-economic development, climate resilience, and regional peace and security.

He welcomed the US commitment to enhancing bilateral relations by aligning cooperation with Fiji’s development priorities.

Rabuka also acknowledged their plan to establish a USAID regional office in Suva and expand Peace Corps operations in Fiji and the Pacific.

He expressed appreciation for the Fijian diaspora in the US and their contributions through remittances and investments.

Rabuka notes that enhancing diaspora engagement is a key focus for Fiji, especially through its recently reopened Embassy in Washington, D.C.