Fiji and UAE to strengthen ties

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua has acknowledged the efforts by the United Arab Emirates to further strengthen engagements in critical sectors.

Qereqeretabua received a courtesy visit from the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE to the Caribbean and Pacific, Omar Hassan Shehadeh yesterday.

Discussions highlighted the need to establish a taskforce with an action plan to expedite progress in vital areas such as trade and economy, climate change and sustainability, tourism and investment, as well as agriculture and food security.

The focus is on creating employment opportunities, capacity building, and initiatives to improve the livelihoods of local communities in Fiji.

The UAE delegation expressed interest in supporting Fiji’s efforts to showcase Fijian-made products and foster connections with potential investors, aiming to expand export markets for Fijian-made products.

Both sides also expressed enthusiasm about the potential for enhanced economic and trade cooperation through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The meeting highlighted the UAE’s interest in sending a team to Fiji to solidify the partnership avenues through further consultations, with the objective of realigning cooperation with Fiji’s development