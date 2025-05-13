Fiji and Tonga forge stronger ties

Fiji and Tonga have taken a major step in strengthening bilateral ties through the successful Fiji-Tonga Business Mission 2025, led by Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica.

During a high-level meeting in Nukuʻalofa, Crown Prince Tupoutoʻa Ulukalala praised Fiji’s leadership in launching the mission, describing it as timely and strategic.

He commended the focus on trade, investment, and regional cooperation in key sectors including agriculture, fisheries, tourism, and digital services.

DPM Kamikamica highlighted the need to move from “talk to action,” outlining Fiji’s National Development Plan and Investment Fiji’s priority areas.

He also shared Fiji’s National Digital Strategy aimed at automating government services to boost efficiency and curb corruption.

Trade and tourism were central to the discussions, with both sides exploring ways to increase exports and tourism flows.

Kamikamica praised Tonga’s strong indigenous entrepreneurship and stressed the importance of inclusive growth driven by local ownership.

