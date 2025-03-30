Fiji and PNG deepen business ties

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Papua New Guinea have strengthened their commitment to boosting economic ties with a renewed focus on trade, investment and regional partnership.

This was the key outcome of a high-level meeting between Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica and Papua New Guinea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Lands John Rosso.

Both countries aim to create a more business-friendly environment, recognizing that stronger trade and investment ties will drive economic growth and mutual prosperity.

The meeting underlined the importance of reducing trade barriers, improving market access and promoting entrepreneurship across both countries.

Rosso pointed out PNG’s commitment to regional economic integration, reinforcing the need for Pacific nations to work collectively in strengthening economic resilience.

The discussions also reflected a broader strategic vision, positioning Fiji and PNG as key players in shaping the Pacific’s economic future.

