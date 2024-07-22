Fiji and Jiangsu strengthen partnership

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Fiji is eager to deepen its engagement with the Chinese province of Jiangsu across various fields.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica during the Jiangsu Presentation Reception at the Chinese Embassy.

Kamikamica says that whether it’s through trade, investment, or cultural exchanges, Fiji is committed to building bridges that foster understanding and create opportunities for our people.

He adds that Jiangsu’s rich cultural heritage and rapid economic growth are a source of inspiration for Fiji.

“We see in your achievements a blueprint for our aspirations for progress and prosperity. The projects and initiatives presented serve as a beacon of hope, demonstrating what can be achieved when people come together in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect.”

Kamikamica adds that Fiji and Jiangsu share a commitment to innovation, sustainable development, and cultural exchange.

He also highlighted the importance of dialogue and partnership in addressing global challenges and seizing opportunities for growth and development.