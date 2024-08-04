Fiji and Japan enhance fisheries collaboration

[Source: Supplied]

The Ministry of Fisheries and the Overseas Fishery Cooperation Foundation of Japan have signed an agreement to restore and maintain fisheries facilities in Fiji.

The project focuses on facility restoration, skill transfer, and promoting self-sustained operations for fisheries organizations.

Japan’s OFCF President Shirasu Toshiro highlights the project’s unique focus on maintaining existing facilities rather than building new ones.

He also acknowledged that Fiji’s fisheries technicians have high skills while announcing additional support.

The additional support includes providing a truck for the Lami workshop.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says this project aims to improve livelihoods to those who dependent on fishing.



She hopes for continued collaboration with OFCF Japan to advance Fiji’s fisheries sector.

The MOU signifies a major step in strengthening the long-standing partnership between Fiji and Japan, dedicated to sustainable fisheries development.