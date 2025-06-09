Fiji and Japan boost maritime and humanitarian cooperation

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) met with Japan’s Defence Minister, Koizumi Shinjiro, [Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Japan’s Defence Minister, Koizumi Shinjiro, to advance maritime security and humanitarian partnerships benefiting the Pacific region.

The bilateral meeting at Japan’s Ministry of Defence highlighted Japan’s ongoing support for Fiji and the region through technical cooperation and human resource development, facilitated by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency, JICA.

Prime Minister Rabuka emphasised the importance of this support in enhancing maritime governance and workforce development, including initiatives such as the newly opened Maritime Essential Services Centre in Lami.

The discussions also covered plans to rehabilitate and modernise the Fiji Naval Squadron’s Togalevu base, enhancing national maritime readiness, safe navigation, and regional workforce capacity.

Humanitarian and disaster response capabilities, including emergency medical support and rapid inter-island logistics, were also key points of discussion.

Rabuka said such partnerships support the implementation of the Pacific’s Ocean of Peace Declaration, alongside other regional initiatives like the Boe Declaration and the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, reinforcing the Pacific’s commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development.

In response, Minister Shinjiro commended Fiji’s leadership in the Pacific and pledged continued defence cooperation. He noted Fiji’s navy recently participated in its first joint exercise with the Japanese Navy and expressed anticipation for the second Japan-Pacific Defence Dialogue scheduled for February next year.

The meeting was preceded by a ceremonial guard of honour for Prime Minister Rabuka, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations. Both Fiji and Japan reiterated their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in areas of shared strategic interest, particularly maritime security and regional resilience.

