Fiji and Germany strengthen ties

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, welcomed Dr. Andreas Prothmann, Germany’s Ambassador to Fiji, during a courtesy visit recently.

Discussions covered mutual areas of cooperation such as climate change, national development, and the strengthening of bilateral ties between Fiji and Germany.

During the meeting, Prasad provided an overview of the National Development Plan and the outcomes of the recent COP29.

Article continues after advertisement

He acknowledged the strengthening of the relationship between the two parties under the Coalition Government that culminated in the visit by the German Foreign Minister and the subsequent establishment of their Embassy in Fiji in 2023.

Professor Prasad emphasized the importance of unifying the Pacific region and enhancing regional integration, particularly in aligning development strategies with democratic partners to ensure sustainable growth and resilience.