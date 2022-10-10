Fiji Airways pursues world class rating

[File Photo]

Fiji’s national carrier has made a Fiji Day pledge to achieve APEX world-class accreditation by October next year.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen says the airline has set a new target based on a successful ramp-up since December 1st last year.

Viljoen says APEX World-class accreditation is the new North Star for Fiji Airways, which is an elite group of airlines that have been recognized as the best in the aviation industry.

He says he doesn’t see any reason why Fiji Airways can’t reach this benchmark.

The Fiji Airways CEO says they chose Fiji Day to announce this new journey and make this national pledge because this is more than an attempt to improve global ratings for the airline.

He adds that this is a commitment to Fiji and its people that Fiji Airways, the flag-bearer, will always strive to present the best of the nation to the world.

World-class is an accreditation by APEX that recognizes the attainment of the highest standards of safety, well-being, sustainability, service, and inclusiveness.

He says the pursuit of world-class 2023 is embedded in a vision born six years ago when Fiji Airways ranked 100th in the world.

He adds that they made a decision in 2016 that the national carrier was not going to be just another small airline, and that they would never be satisfied with the status quo.

Viljoen says they have continuously introduced improvements in every aspect of their business to be recognized among the best in the world.

He adds that they have introduced new generation Airbus A350 XWBs and Boeing Max 737 aircraft, and invested in the Fiji Airways Aviation Academy, which is a state-of-the-art facility.

He says starting today and over the next 12 months, Fiji Airways will implement service enhancements across the business at all perception points for customers, industry partners, and stakeholders both internally and externally.

He stresses that it is their vision that as Fiji celebrates its 53rd Independence next year, its National Carrier will be announced as a world-class airline by APEX.