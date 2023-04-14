Fiji Airways flying to Canberra

Announcement of the newest international destination for Fiji Airways

Australia’s capital, Canberra is the latest city to be added to Fiji Airways ever-growing list of international destinations.

The national airline this morning flew a promotional flight into Canberra Airport to announce the new service from July 2023.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive and Managing Director Andre Viljoen says the airline conducted extensive market research before deciding on this new service.

Viljoen says this marks another significant milestone for Fiji Airways as they continue to expand their network and provide greater connectivity for customers.

He says they are thrilled to bring their world-class service to Canberra and look forward to welcoming their customers on-board.

Viljoen says the new service has been made possible with the forthcoming inclusion of two new Airbus A350s into the Fiji Airways fleet.

The national airline will provide services between Nadi and Canberra twice weekly on Tuesdays and Fridays from July to the end of September, and three times a week from October onwards.

Fiji Airways has also confirmed its sponsorship of the Brumbies for Super Rugby Pacific.