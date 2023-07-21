Fiji Airways continues to expand

The national airline’s ability to introduce direct flights to Canberra was made possible by the acquisition of modern aircraft and the bolstering of its network over time.

This is according to Fiji Airways Executive Manager of Global Sales Akuila Batiweti who says the new service not only brings a newfound convenience for travelers but also signifies the strengthened relationship between the governments and people of Fiji and Australia.

Batiweti says previously the distance between Fiji and Canberra was a logistical challenge for the airline, but with the strategic advancements in their operations, Fiji Airways can now bridge the gap, connecting two nations with greater ease and efficiency.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since we announced a service in April, bookings have been growing steadily at a pace of 7% week on week. This is a positive indication that the route will be sustainable and healthy in the long term. We also can receive businesses in Fiji and Canberra for our freight services.”

As the first Fiji Airways flight took off from Nadi International Airport bound for Canberra Airport, passengers were filled with excitement, marking the beginning of a new chapter in aviation history between the two nations.

The direct flight is set to offer a seamless travel experience, making it easier for travellers to explore beautiful landscapes, experience diverse cultures, and strengthen the ties that bind Fiji and Australia together.