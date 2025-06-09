Fiji aim to strengthen resilient infrastructure

Over the past decade, Fiji has made major progress with its early warning systems, leading to more accurate predictions during natural disasters.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Global Direction Dr. Ramesh Subramaniam says this is a critical step forward, especially as Fiji faces more frequent and intense climate-related events.

He adds that while Fiji has improved its readiness by learning from past events, he says the country’s new challenge is adapting to these more intense disasters.

Dr. Subramaniam highlights that ¤recent reports show Fiji’s disaster patterns are changing and there is a need for more improved plans and investments in stronger infrastructure.

“The complexity of the disasters is unravelling as we learn from each disaster the intensity, the frequency is increasing, but the intensity of these disasters is also changing. It’s actually quite a dynamic environment. So, what the report looks at is, what are the trajectories of some of these disasters that Fiji has seen, and how can the different agencies be better prepared.”

Following a disaster, small developing countries need to be able to rebuild quickly. According to Dr. Subramaniam, this depends on having enough money, proper planning, and good building standards.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says that as the government invests more in disaster recovery, support from international partners is essential.

“We had a Category 5 cyclone hit Fiji in 2016 and we are still catching up on rehabilitating building schools, building infrastructure that were damaged back then. And it obviously has a huge impact on our budget, our fiscal position.”

He adds that this kind of collaboration is crucial for ensuring Fiji has the right resources and expertise to rebuild communities and become more resilient to future disasters.

