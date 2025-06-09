Fiji advances ease of doing business with digital reforms

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Finance says it is working on various important initiatives that will boost the ease of doing business.

While speaking in Parliament this morning, Minister Esrom Immanuel says that at the center of their reforms is Business Now Fiji, the government’s flagship ease-of-doing-business program built on the Fiji Integrated Licenses and Permits Approval System.

He adds the platform connects many government agencies into one digital system, allowing businesses and investors to deal with the government through a single, modern, and transparent interface.

Immanuel says that the new “Starting a Business” system under Business Now Fiji has modernized business registration, replacing the old, slow, and costly multi-step manual process across different offices.

He adds that this now connects eight government agencies on one digital platform, allowing entrepreneurs anywhere in Fiji to register a business online without travel, and has received over 60,600 applications, with more than 6,000 processed since its launch.

“The whole-of-government platform is a key commitment in our national development plan and the Digital Fiji initiative. It moves Fiji away from fragmented, paper-based processes towards a unified, one-country, one-system model for business services. The Starting a Business subsystem, or Subs, is the first major digital reform under Business Now Fiji and has modernized business registrations in Fiji.”

Immanuel says the Building Permits Approval System is another key initiative that will offer a unified online platform with real-time tracking, digital submissions, simultaneous reviews, and clear timelines for all agencies.

He adds that demand for building approvals is rising, with over 2,186 applications worth $1.16 billion for homes, offices, factories, and hotels received nationwide from January to November.

He adds that key reforms include using digital-first processes, sharing data between agencies, avoiding duplicate checks, and integrating service agreements into sector KPIs.

Immanuel adds that Fiji’s progress in ease of doing business shows what can be achieved with purpose and discipline, with Subs and BPAS symbolizing a new way of working that values transparency, speed, fairness, and excellent service.

