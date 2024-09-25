Fiji adopts inter-agency approach to tackle plastic pollution

Cabinet has approved an inter-agency approach for engagement in plastic pollution negotiations.

This will include preparations for the implementation of the proposed treaty at the national level and joining aligned groupings such as the High Ambition Coalition to end plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution is a critical issue for Fiji, as it not only impacts the environment but also carries social, economic, and health risks.

Article continues after advertisement

With the inter-agency approach, Fiji aims to ensure ambitious outcomes internationally while also working toward a comprehensive national strategy to combat plastic pollution.