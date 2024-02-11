Fiji acknowledges Chinese community's contributions

As the Chinese community in Fiji ushered in the Lunar New Year, Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica expressed optimism for a strengthened and flourishing relationship between Fiji and China.

Speaking at the Chinese New Year celebrations at the Yat Sen School Hall, Kamikamica emphasized Fiji’s gratitude for China’s unwavering support.

He acknowledged the Chinese community’s significant contribution to the nation’s development through businesses and investments, highlighting their positive impact on the Fijian economy.

He says China is not only a good friend but also a valuable source of learning and inspiration.

Echoing this sentiment, Fiji’s Ambassador to China, Robert Lee, emphasized ongoing efforts to shape the relationship between the two countries, prioritizing the interests of their people and upholding national sovereignty.

Lee says they envision a broad and comprehensive partnership encompassing development, improved livelihoods, trade, investment, tourism, education, agriculture, infrastructure, and people-to-people exchanges.