FICAC pushes ethics and digital literacy for youth

Students at the Young Leaders Seminar in Labasa

Digital literacy has become essential and no longer an option as Fiji transitions to a technology-driven society.

This message was delivered by Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Manager Investigation North Uwate Biutanaseva at the closing of the two-day Young Leaders Seminar in Labasa.

He stated that ethics are not merely a subject to be learned but a way of life, intrinsically woven into daily choices.

FICAC believes the seminar will empower these young leaders to become ambassadors of integrity, dedicated to upholding ethics, values, and transparency.

“Digital literacy is no longer optional. It is essential. It empowers us to detect misinformation, demand accountability, and use technology responsibly to expose and prevent corruption. Misuse of information, spreading of falsehoods, or engaging in dishonest practices online may seem small, but they contribute to a culture of corruption that thrives here.”

Participants Emoni Tuvui, as school principal of Dreketi Central College, has also acknowledged the training session as a powerful platform that needs to be absorbed into communities.

“Because of the current issues we are facing nowadays about information technology and students engaging themselves using digital platforms. So digital platforms, when they are used in the right way, become a competitive advantage in terms of development and in terms of their studies.”

The two-day training program on digital literacy for anti-corruption, designed to empower young leaders, drew over 46 students from schools across Fiji’s Northern Division, including Taveuni.

