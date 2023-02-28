FHTA acknowledges winners of ANZ FETA

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has acknowledged the winners of the ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards who were able to overcome the challenges imposed by COVID-19 on the industry.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the awards ceremony was an opportunity to celebrate their success over the past two years.

Lockington says there were a lot of uncertainty and pressure on the industry.

She says they also acknowledge stakeholders that assisted the industry to recover from the effects and aftermath of the pandemic in the country.

Lockington says these included government ministries and departments and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade among others.

She says the recognition of excellence is essential to drive quality and improve standards of service in order to be up to par in the market.

The CEO says this further promotes Fiji as a world-class tourism destination.