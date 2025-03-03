FEO starts election material destruction

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/ Facebook]

In preparation for the upcoming General Election, the Fijian Elections Office has begun the process of destroying sensitive materials from the 2022 General Election.

This step is part of their effort to ensure the security and confidentiality of election-related documents.

The materials being destroyed include ballot papers and other sensitive items that were used during the previous election, in line with established procedures.

The process includes the removal of approximately 2066 ballot boxes from the Central Division.

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, says that before opening the boxes, the seals will be checked and recorded. After verifying the seals, the ballot boxes will be opened, and the materials inside will be removed.

“They will remove the materials based on their categories. The sensitive materials, such as the ballot papers from the 2022 General Election, will be included. Also, some items in the ballot box include broken or used seals from the general election, as well as the sorting cards from counting.”

Mataiciwa also says that some materials will be recycled.

The Fijian Elections Office will commence its Sensitive Materials Destruction Project within five weeks from today.

