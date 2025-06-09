Female graduates lead Fiji National University cohort

The Fiji National University annual graduation ceremony has highlighted a significant shift in graduate demographics, with female students making up the majority of this year’s cohort.

According to FNU Vice-Chancellor Dr. Unaisi Nabobo-Baba, this trend was particularly evident within the College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry and the College of Humanities, Education and Law.

In her remarks, the Vice-Chancellor acknowledged the perseverance of the new graduates.

“But today to you our 241 graduates seated before us, from certificate to doctorate level, I offer to you my sincere congratulations.”

Dr. Nabobo-Baba added that despite the University’s long-standing history of producing great minds, the increasing number of female graduates stood out.

“Students you are the reason we are here, very often in the tide of life University people forget that you are why we are here. I am s especially proud that 147 of you are females.”

Among the graduates was Law graduate Veronika Barinisavu, who expressed her gratitude following the ceremony.

“Well, I’m sure just like everybody who’s graduated today, the journey wasn’t easy, it was a very trying journey, there were times when I thought that I wasn’t going to make it but I’m really grateful for the support that I got from my parents, from the FNU lecturers who have been very supportive from the start of my LLB journey till now, from my family, my husband so it wasn’t easy it took a whole lot of people to help me get here.”

Yesterday’s graduation ceremony was an emotional occasion, with many female graduates sharing stories of their challenging and demanding educational journeys till graduation day.

