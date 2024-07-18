FCS launches HIV testing initiative

The Fiji Corrections Service is commencing an extensive HIV testing initiative across all its institutions to ensure the health and well-being of all individuals under its care.

In a statement, FCS states that recent results from these tests indicate an increase in positive HIV cases, particularly in their receiving centres.

FCS says the pattern of these results suggests that the spike may be due to recent drug needle use prior to sentencing to remand.

They are working closely with the Ministry of Health to establish and implement comprehensive and suitable treatment for those affected.

FCS states that they are prioritizing the health and safety of inmates and will be focusing on providing the necessary medical care and support.

The Fiji Correction Service says all personal information, including the identities of inmates, is handled with confidentiality in accordance with legislative requirements.