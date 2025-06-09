FCOSS wants government to address systemic PALM issues

[File Photo]

The Fiji Council of Social Services is recommending the government carry out a comprehensive social impact assessment of the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme.

National President Sepesa Rasili says such an assessment is vital to understand the full scope of effects on PALM workers, their families, and communities, including the concerning rise in child neglect and abuse linked to parental migration.

FCOSS is concerned with recent comments made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka regarding some Fijian seasonal workers in Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

Rasili says while FCOSS understands the concerns that may arise, it believes that a nuanced and empathetic approach is essential when discussing the experiences of Fijians participating in the PALM scheme.

Rasili says characterizing workers as an “embarrassment” risks undermining their dignity and overlooks the systemic factors that compel many Fijians to seek opportunities abroad.

FCOSS is urging the Prime Minister and his team to engage more deeply with the lived realities of PALM workers.

Rasili highlights that a critical resource for such understanding is the “Pilot Study on the Social Impact of Labour Mobility Schemes on Women and Families,” a case study of 29 villages in Tailevu conducted by the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs with the support of Balance of Power.

He says this study offers invaluable insights into the struggles and sacrifices of workers and their families, providing a more balanced and holistic awareness of the scheme’s impact.

According to Rasili, many Fijians pursue overseas employment due to the absence of sufficient desirable opportunities domestically, a fundamental reality that must be acknowledged.

He adds that it is crucial to remember that these workers, through their remittances, significantly contribute to Fiji’s economy, deserving not just support but also recognition for their sacrifices and economic impact.

Rasili says the challenges faced by workers, including alleged exploitation, mistreatment, and difficulties accessing entitlements, are well-documented by various sources.

In previous years, the Samoa and Vanuatu Governments undertook investigations into allegations of exploitation and mistreatment of their workers on overseas labour schemes. Samoa temporarily halted recruitment into the schemes while conducting the review.

Rasili believes the challenges within the PALM scheme are not solely attributable to individual worker behavior.

He adds that they are often symptoms of broader economic pressures and systemic issues that require thoughtful, empathetic, and evidence-based policy responses from our leaders.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.