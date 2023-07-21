FCEF restructure still underway: Narsey

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is still undergoing a restructure and re-evaluation of its key processes and roles.

Board president Vinay Narsey says this important procedure is crucial so that its 500-strong members stay abreast in the ever-changing business climate.

“I think going forward we will still maintain it. How we go about doing it, is we’ve got a strategic plan that’s work in progress so we will finalize that with our new CEO, I think its perfect timing, a fresh person coming in and setting the platform up for us to set ourselves for the next 3 to 5 years.”

Vice-President Eldon Eastgate says as the country’s premier employers’ representative, FCEF is mandated to promote good governance, leadership and innovation to its members to enhance our business environment.

“The strategic platform that we’re currently moulding into shape, the framework is there and with the refreshed, rebrand and the re-focus, I think will certainly take this organization to the next level for its members.”

The FCEF board states that more details will be revealed after the Annual General Meeting in September.