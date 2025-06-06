FCCC, UNDP join forces for gender-inclusive reform

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has partnered with the United Nations Development Program to advance gender-responsive regulation in Fiji.

FCCC is working towards aligning its operations with the UNDP’s Gender Equality Seal initiative.

This move could reshape its regulatory practices to better support gender balance across key sectors, including electricity, water, digital governance and consumer protection.

The dialogue was led by FCCC Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta and General Manager People, Culture and Corporate Services Vinitesh Kumar, who met with UNDP Pacific Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangerel to explore opportunities for collaboration.

Jiuta said FCCC was committed to promoting gender equity not only within the organisation but also across its regulatory systems to reflect the lived realities of all Fijians particularly women as consumers, entrepreneurs, and community leaders.

She adds that FCCC is focused on strengthening internal policies that support inclusion and reinforce its role as a modern, socially conscious regulator.

Discussions are currently underway to formalise the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding.

