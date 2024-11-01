FCCC CEO resigns

FCCC Chief Executive, Joel Abraham [File Photo]

Fijian Competition & Consumer Commission Chief Executive Joel Abraham has resigned from his position.

Abraham first joined the FCCC in 2013 and became its CEO in 2016.

In a press statement this evening, Abraham says it has been an incredible 13 years and that his decision to step down was not taken lightly.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs, and Communication, Manoa Kamikamica, commended Abraham’s dedication, noting, consumers are better off today because of Abraham’s leadership.

Kamikamica says Abraham’s commitment to FCCC and his passion for safeguarding the rights of Fijian consumers have left an enduring mark.

He says Abraham’s efforts have not only elevated Fiji’s regulatory standards but have also inspired a spirit of collaboration across the Pacific.

The DPM says the impact of outgoing CEO’s work, such as the creation of PINCCER, has set the stage for a stronger regulatory landscape that aligns with our efforts to protect consumers and ensure sustainability in our economy.

FCCC Chair, Isikeli Tikoduadua, also expressed his gratitude, stating, Abraham’s unwavering dedication to fair competition and consumer protection has been transformative for FCCC.

Abraham he will be taking on a regional role and says hehopes to emulate the excellence at FCCC across the Asia-Pacific region.