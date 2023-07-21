FBC takes 40% cut as it heads into right direction

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation made a bold move today, and in order to assist the government, given up 40 percent of what was allocated to Public Service Broadcast in the national budget.

The announcement was made today by FBC Board Chair Ajay Amrit in the presence of Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Public Service Broadcasting was allocated $10.4 million in the 2023–24 National Budget, but following this announcement, FBC will only receive $6.2 million.

Article continues after advertisement

The FBC Chair confirms this reduction will not affect operations and will also assist the coalition government in fixing the massive debt the country is in.

Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Board Members meet with Finance Minister to announce a bold move, and in order to assist the government, give up 40 percent of what was allocated to the company in the national budget.#FBCNews #FijiNews #Fiji #newsupdate pic.twitter.com/8SUkSX6RqR — FBC News Fiji (@FBC_News) July 21, 2023

Amrit says this achievement is a result of careful examination of the company’s expenses and eliminating excessive spending.

“During the first six months of 2023, we have also increased our revenue streams. This thorough review has enabled us to determine that $6.2 million is the estimated amount needed to continue our PSB obligations without any compromise to quality and diversity of content with no reduction in quality and delivery of our service.”



FBC Board Chair Ajay Amrit.

Amrit adds that adjustments to operational strategies are already showing positive results, as FBC announced earlier that it is financially ahead by $1 million for the first six months of this year, compared to the same period in 2022.

“This accomplishment is a testament to the tremendous work and dedication by our staff and management. We would like to continue to reassure our 220 staff of their job security as we continue in building a self-sustaining business whilst increasing our investment in technology, training and development. This is with a long-term view of decreasing our reliance on Public Service Funds. (Government grants).

Amrit says going forward, FBC is committed to maintaining a tight rein on costs while improving the quality of content and services



FBC Board Chair Ajay Amrit with the Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Meanwhile, Minister Professor Biman Prasad acknowledges the move taken by FBC.

“With respect to Public Service Broadcast and I want to thank the Chairman for laying out the immediate attempt over the last six months to bring FBC back to that resemblance open, transparent management and also to look at the cost structure and I’m pleased that he has announced that he has announced that they can work with a 40 percent reduction of the allocation.”



Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Professor Prasad stresses the important role the company plays in the country, particularly in its reach to the public.

Amrit says FBC is undertaking major investments in technological infrastructure enabling higher quality content creation.

He adds that the goal is to continue to uphold a truly independent, fair, and balanced service for News and Current Affairs.

Related Stories

FBC reduces its PSB funds