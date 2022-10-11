Farmers urged to speed-up cane harvesting

A sugarcane farmer harvesting. [File Photo]

Sugar cane farmers are urged to speed up their harvesting, with only a few months remaining for the crushing season to end.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation has already estimated cane crops to stand at around 1.7m to 1.8m tonnes this season.

FSC Manager Cane Harvest and Delivery Operation, Rajnesh Narayan says his farm advisors together with field officers are visiting all cane belt sectors.

Narayan says they are impressed with the work done by farmers and cane-cutting gangs so far.

He adds some cane-cutting gangs are now mobilizing to fields where there is a shortage of cane cutters.