Farmers trained to boost dalo production

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture]

Farmers have been reminded of the importance of a consistent supply and the need to produce dalo in larger quantities to meet market demand and improve profitability.

This comes as farmers from Navatuyaba Village, Toga in Rewa participated in a comprehensive training session on dalo husbandry practices organized by the Ministry of Agriculture to enhance their knowledge and skills in dalo production.

The session also focused on post-harvest handling, storage techniques, pest and disease management, and effective weed control.

The training aimed to educate farmers on best practices in dalo husbandry, methods to increase production, and proper guidance for post-harvest handling and storage.

Farmers were informed about pest and disease control measures specific to dalo, including strategies for managing African Tulip and Weedilia.

The Ministry states that the training in Navatuyaba Village was a success, with local farmers now equipped with valuable information and skills to enhance their dalo production.