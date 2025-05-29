Farmers showcase agricultural success

Biren Maharaj [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Many farmers from Viti Levu’s interior and various regions gathered at the Farmers Economic Summit to showcase their locally grown products and share agricultural innovations.

The event, which brought together growers, vendors, and industry stakeholders, buzzed with excitement and optimism as farmers proudly displayed their harvests.

For many, it was their first time attending such an event, and they described it as a valuable opportunity to network, gain exposure, and celebrate their contributions to Fiji’s agricultural sector.

Timoci Tarai

Timoci Tarai, a farmer from the Fiji Dalo Farmers Association, says summits like this are essential for encouraging farmers to transition into commercial farming.

“Because we are Fijian, we’ve got land. And the money is in the land. So, instead of being just a small farmer, I want to become a commercial one so that I can export and earn money. We can earn it. That’s why I came to this summit to show others that we can do it. We farmers, we can do it.”

Tarai believes that with the right mindset and proper support, young farmers can transform agriculture into a thriving, modern industry that contributes significantly to Fiji’s economy.



Biren Maharaj

Biren Maharaj, a citrus and vegetable farmer, is also participating in the summit with the goal of attracting more buyers for his produce.

“My citrus production is good, so I’m encouraging other farmers to take an interest so they can start planting on their own farms. I’ve got the market too, and I’ll be dealing in tons.”

Maharaj believes that with consistent support and exposure, small-scale farmers can expand their operations and reach new markets.





