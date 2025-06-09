Fans turn up in numbers at Super Bowl live showing

More than a hundred fans of American Football turned up this morning at the Damodar Cinemas in Suva to watch the the Super Bowl XL live.

The event is being hosted by the American Embassy, providing free entrance for those interested in watching.

Charge d’Affaires John Degory says this event is part of their plans to introduce the sport to locals.

He adds that he was happy to see fans gather in numbers for the showing, and mentions they will be hosting more events like this in the future.

He mentions that the embassy is working together with Fijian partners across the government to provide training, coaching and support for the growth of the sport in Fiji.

