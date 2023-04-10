Families enjoy outdoor picnic festivities

Families enjoying a game of volleyball at My Suva Park

Families and friends in Suva took full advantage of the beautiful weather today as they gathered in various picnic spots across the city to celebrate the holiday with outdoor festivities.

The sounds of laughter and cheerful conversations filled the air as families set up picnics, spread out blankets, and unpacked delicious homemade meals.

Children were seen flying kites and playing, while parents and grandparents relaxed under the shade of trees, enjoying the warm breeze and the beautiful scenery.

Latileta Lakai, a mother of two acknowledges the importance of self-care and encourages others to prioritize self-care amidst their busy schedules.

“Well I just came out to the beach to spend my holiday and fishing and enjoying myself out at the beach.”



[A family enjoying their day at My Suva Park]

For working mothers like Meraia, the public holiday provides a valuable opportunity to spend quality time with family.

“Both myself and my husband are enjoying our Easter, staying home with the kids and coming out to the beach just to enjoy.”



[Families coming out in numbers to enjoy their day at the beach]

The picnic spots in Suva remained abuzz with laughter, fun, and relaxation as Fijians enjoyed the holiday and the favorable weather.