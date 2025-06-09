FAME awards is back after 17 years

Shane Hussein [File Photo]

After a 17-year hiatus, the Fiji Achievement in Media Excellence Awards is back.

FAME Awards chairman Shane Hussein says the 2025 event should draw a lot of exciting submissions from all media organisations, across the 29 categories established for the event.

“Media organisations in Fiji are already engaged in preparing their submissions, and we expect really strong competition among the newsrooms for the FAME Awards. The FAME Awards is returning after a 17-year absence so there is great excitement in the media industry. We’re also glad to include a marketing category for this year’s FAME Awards, recognising the most creative advertisements in print, radio and television. Marketing agencies are encouraged to liaise with their media partners for award submissions.”

Winners of individual categories will also be in contention for four prestigious Overall Awards, selected by the judging panel.

These awards are – Print Journalist of the Year, Radio Journalist of the Year, Television Journalist of the Year, and the top honour – FAME Journalist of the Year.

The deadline for submissions is 30 September 2025.

The prestigious awards night will take place on Saturday, 29 November 2025 at the Grand Pacific Hotel, Suva — bringing together the best of Fiji’s journalists, broadcasters, producers, editors, photographers, digital creators, and media partners.

Hussein extended an open invitation to businesses, brands, development organisations, and partners across Fiji to support the media industry by becoming an award sponsor or booking a table at the event.

“This night honours the people who keep the nation informed, connected, and inspired. The Media play a crucial role in the marketing and communications activities of pretty much every organisation in the country. Indeed, many brands wouldn’t be able to get their marketing or communications messages widely delivered if it wasn’t for the media. We invite these businesses and brands to partner with us for the FAME Awards — not only to celebrate excellence but to invest in the future of Fiji’s media industry.”

Partnership opportunities for businesses include individual award sponsorships (presentation status) and table bookings.

Table bookings, especially at the end of November, would enable companies to treat their staff or clients to celebrate an evening of glitz and glamour among Fiji’s top media stars and personalities.

Corporate support packages are flexible and can be tailored to suit sponsorship or table purchase levels.

For more information relating to event sponsorship and table bookings, interested parties can contact Shane Hussein on 9989419 or email [email protected]

