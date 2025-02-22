Faith leaders push for moral education

Calls are growing for stronger moral values to be integrated into Fiji’s education system, with faith leaders emphasizing the need for ethical teachings from an early age.

Speaking at the National Faith Leaders Dialogue on Reconciliation today, leaders from various faith-based organizations stressed that schools play a key role in shaping responsible citizens.

Faith leaders agree that moral values are crucial in education and should start from the grassroots level, urging schools to go beyond academic learning.

Anglican Church leader, Reverend Jone Tuiwaiwai, says it is critical to start with early childhood education, as instilling compassion, respect, and responsibility shapes not only good students but also better citizens.

“There are some of the teaching that goes about the values in schools, but it’s not like before, we look at it now the generation is changed for us and for the ones in the school and also who is teaching in school so if students see the priest they respect.”

Shree Sanathan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha Executive Director, Shayal Shikha believes that teaching respect and non-violence should be a shared responsibility between schools and families.

“What we feel the family is the core top provide this moral values. Yes, the religious organisations are there to support it, through the churches, temples and the mosques. But then again the question is who many of them attend the gatherings?”

The dialogue also touched on the challenges of introducing faith-based values into a curriculum and leaders agree that moral principles transcend religion.

Hassan Khan, Fiji Muslim League representative points out that of Fiji’s over thousand schools, only 14 are government-owned, with faith-based communities managing the rest to provide moral, religious, and cultural teachings.

Faith leaders call for a collaborative effort to integrate moral values into education, ensuring a holistic approach to student development across Fiji.

