FABC strengthens Fiji ties

Strengthening business ties and investment opportunities between Fiji and Australia took center stage at the Fiji-Australia Business Council’s highly anticipated networking event at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva last night.

The event brought together key stakeholders, professionals, and business leaders, including the Australian High Commission

The event, dubbed a “sold-out” evening by the FABC showcasing a dynamic networking model where attendees were encouraged to rotate every 15 minutes to engage with as many participants as possible, boosting real-time connections.

FABC Vice President Saud Minam highlighted the unique value of the Speed Networking format.

“We bring together both outgoing and incoming members. It’s a great opportunity to meet new faces and connect with Australia-linked businesses looking to expand or establish operations here.”

With growing interest from Australian businesses, FABC revealed its membership has grown significantly over the last few years reaching nearly 150 active members today.

On the future of trade and investment, he emphasized on upcoming bilateral events, including the joint Australia-Fiji Business Council Forum, scheduled for October 22 in the Gold Coast. Fiji will host the forum next year.

“These forums help create real business opportunities whether joint ventures or exploring new markets. If you’re not yet a member, now is the time.”

As investment momentum builds, both governments and private sectors are working closely to ensure mutual economic benefit across infrastructure, tourism, professional services, and training sectors.

