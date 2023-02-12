Expect changes to FBC logo and slogan: Amrit

Above: On Friday, PM Rabuka unveiled the FBC News logo and business slogan.

There may be changes to the new FBC logo and company slogan.

This was confirmed by the board chair Ajay Bhai Amrit.

Amrit says these will be facilitated over the coming week.

“It was a situation where we couldn’t get the colours and everything done on time, so we put our hands up but in a few days’ time you will see a brand new logos and obviously the new slogan coming out for FBC and watch out for that over the next few days.”

Meanwhile, the FBC Acting CEO Tarun Patel will start his contract tomorrow.