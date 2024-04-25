Excess silt adds to water woes

To add to more water woes, residents in Suva will face further disruptions to their taps this weekend.

Due to the multiple rain events over the last few months, large volumes of silt were deposited at the Waimanu Raw Water Pump Stations.

This has prompted the Water Authority of Fiji to carry out desilting works to remove excess silt within the pump stations, and this will be carried out from 8am on Saturday to the same time Sunday.

WAF states that these desilting works are crucial as operating pumps with high silt levels will damage the pumps, thus causing prolonged water supply disruption.

The Water Authority of Fiji will be conducting maintenance activities at the Waimanu Raw Water Pump Stations.

Residents in the affected areas are again advised to prepare accordingly and store enough water during this time.

The following impacted areas are the Lami Areas from Delainavesi, Qauia, Veisari, Lami Town, Wailada Industrial, Wailekutu, Uduya Point, Osonabukete, Waiqanake, Namuka-i-Lau Village, Togalevu village up to Togalevu Naval Base.

Other areas include Mead Road, Sukanaivalu Road, Malima Street, Pikeu Street, Mead Road PRB, Bayview Heights, Volavola Road, and Upper Mead Road.

Samabula North areas including along Bureta Street, Loa Street, Aiwa Street, Lakeba Street, Fulaga Street, Kabara Road, Tototya Street, Vatoa Road, Nayau Street, Helsen Road, Ono Street and whole of Samabula North.

Along Rewa Street are Kikau Street, Sese Street, Talasiga Road, Lekutu Street, Howell Road, Havelock Road, Greene Street, Alexander Street, Joe Singh Road, Upper Nailuva Road, Raisara Road, Albert Lee Place, Ritova Street, Matanitobua Street, Kini Street, Upper Milverton Road, Upper Nairai Road including top shop and upper Raiwai housing, whole of Rewa Street areas.

Also, Ratu Mara Road, Lower Ono Street, Belo Street, Kanavi Street, Kaka Street, Kula Street, Gaji Road, Beddoes Place, Lagilagi Road, Jittu Estate, Aidney Street, Udit Narayan Road, Upper Falvey Road, Shalimar Street, Raiwasa areas and all feeder roads will be affected.

Other areas will also be affected, including Waimanu Road, Extension Street, Toganivalu Road, Sawani Street, Mal Street, Boron Road, Moti Street, Tawake Street, and surrounding areas.