Ex-students return home for Vashist Muni’s anniversary

Roselyn Raj

Vashist Muni Memorial Primary School in Navua, one of Fiji’s oldest faith-based schools will kick off its 105th anniversary celebrations tomorrow.

Founded on 24 May 1920 by spiritual leader Sadhu Vashist Muni with just 17 students, the school began as the Vashist Muni Ashram in simple thatched classrooms at the site of the current Navua Police Station.

Today, it has grown into one of Fiji’s largest schools, offering education from early childhood to secondary levels with over 1,000 primary students enrolled.

Vijay Ram

A former student who now lives in Seattle, Washington, Vijay Ram shared that while the school faced numerous challenges, the determination and resilience of Navua’s people helped build it into a thriving institution.

“Of course it did come with its share of obstacles but resilient people of Navua kept at it to make it such a successful institution and produced some very fine scholars.”

A long-serving teacher, Roselyn Raj has also travelled from the United States to reunite with her former students.

“I am very excited to meet my students, and that is why I have come. I want them to come and see me. I am very happy to see the progress my students have made.”

Organizing Committee Chair Grace Wise states the week-long celebration brings together former students from across Fiji and overseas.



Grace Wise

She said events would include talent nights, Bollywood performances, cultural dances, a float parade and a special march of ex-students.

A former student herself, Wise adds that the celebrations also honor the educators who have shaped generations of students.

“We are thankful to all the teachers who have, you know, who have taught us, who have guided us throughout our lives. And I’m sure that there are many more who will come out from this school and who will do well and become great people and future leaders.”

The celebrations will officially start at 5pm tomorrow, featuring a special appearance by the school’s oldest ex-student, aged 90 who travelled from Sydney.

Despite uncertainty over outdoor activities due to the weather, the spirit of celebration and pride in Vashist Muni’s achievements is expected to shine through.

