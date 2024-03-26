Environmental sustainability through ocean resources

Conservation International aims to advance economic and environmental sustainability and promote social equity and inclusion within Fiji’s domestic tuna longline albacore industry.

The Senior Director of Fiji Program and Regional Fisheries, Mere Lakeba, highlighted during the launch of Phase 2 of the Implementing and Scaling Jurisdictional Initiatives for Pacific Tuna that it is our joint responsibility to safeguard the ocean and its resources.

Members from Samoa, Palau, New Caledonia, and Fiji are convening for a four-day meeting to discuss and implement phase 2 of the jurisdictional approach for tuna in the region.

Lakeba says that during phase one of the initiative, they were able to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Fiji Fishing Industry Association to address the pressing needs of the fisheries industry.

“So it is a multidimensional effort. We are looking at ways in which we can support the Pacific in terms of sustainability initiatives. A very important element of the JA project that we are working on, which is supported by the Walmart Foundation, is the opportunity to progress with a triple bottom-up approach.”

Lakeba also states that through the various partnerships within the region, they hope to work on sustainable solutions to address the problems and challenges that arise in this sector.

The Senior Director of Fiji Programs adds that Phase 2 of the JA initiative is focused on developing policy recommendations and co-creating improvement plans in the areas of environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and market strategies.